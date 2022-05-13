US Markets
KHC

Judge OKs $16 mln fine against Kraft, Mondelez to settle CFTC complaint, agency says

Contributor
Tyler Clifford Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A federal judge on Friday ordered food consumer companies Kraft Heinz and Mondelez International pay a $16 million fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the agency said.

May 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday ordered food consumer companies Kraft HeinzKHC.O and Mondelez InternationalMDLZ.O pay a $16 million fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the agency said.

The CFTC said in 2015 it had filed a complaint against the companies alleging manipulation and attempted manipulation of the prices of cash wheat and wheat futures.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford)

((tyler.clifford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KHC MDLZ

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular