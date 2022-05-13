Judge OKs $16 mln fine against Kraft, Mondelez to settle CFTC complaint, agency says

May 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday ordered food consumer companies Kraft HeinzKHC.O and Mondelez InternationalMDLZ.O pay a $16 million fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the agency said.

The CFTC said in 2015 it had filed a complaint against the companies alleging manipulation and attempted manipulation of the prices of cash wheat and wheat futures.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford)

((tyler.clifford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.