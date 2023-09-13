Judge issues protective order on classified evidence in Trump documents case

Adds what order requires of Trump's lawyers, paragraphs 2-3

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has issued a protective order governing classified evidence in the case involving former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents after he left office in 2021, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The order requires Trump and his lawyers to review and discuss all classified evidence in a so-called sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF.

Trump had previously opposed that condition, saying he should be able to review the troves of secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

