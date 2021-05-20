Judge in Texas' lawsuit against Google refuses to move case to California

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - A Texas judge hearing a state antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google ruled on Thursday that the case would not be moved to California.

Google had filed a motion asking for the case to move to California, where it is fighting similar cases.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.