Judge extends New York Times ban on Project Veritas coverage

Helen Coster Reuters
New York Reuters
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
A New York trial judge on Tuesday blocked the New York Times from publishing some materials concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, extending an earlier ban in a move the newspaper said violated decades of First Amendment protections.

