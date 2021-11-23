Judge extends New York Times ban on Project Veritas coverage

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov 23 (Reuters) - A New York trial judge on Tuesday blocked the New York Times from publishing some materials concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, extending an earlier ban in a move the newspaper said violated decades of First Amendment protections.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in White Plains, New York and Jonathan Stempel in New York)

