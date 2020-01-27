Judge dismisses Wall Street 'fear gauge' lawsuit against Cboe

A federal judge on Monday dismissed an antitrust lawsuit by investors who accused the parent of the Chicago Board Options Exchange of letting anonymous traders rig the "fear gauge," Wall Street's main gauge of future stock market volatility, at their expense.
