Judge dismisses some charges in Georgia indictment against Trump

Credit: REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

March 13, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday dismissed some charges in the Georgia election interference indictment against former President Donald Trump, a court filing showed.

Judge Scott McAfee threw out six counts in the indictment against Trump and several co-defendants, saying prosecutors' allegations that they tried to get officials to violate their oaths were not detailed enough, according to the court filing.

US Markets
Reuters
