Judge dismisses some charges in Georgia indictment against Trump

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday dismissed some charges in the Georgia election interference indictment against former President Donald Trump, a court filing showed.

Judge Scott McAfee threw out six counts in the indictment against Trump and several co-defendants, saying prosecutors' allegations that they tried to get officials to violate their oaths were not detailed enough, according to the court filing.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.