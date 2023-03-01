US Markets
Judge dismisses lawsuit vs McDonald's board over the firing of ex-CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 01, 2023 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by Tom Hals and Delaware for Reuters ->

WILMINGTON, Delaware, March 1 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp's board cannot be sued for allowing former CEO Steve Easterbrook to keep tens of millions of dollars when the restaurant chain fired him for having a relationship with an employee, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

