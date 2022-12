Dec 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi against Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing President Biden's grant of immunity.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; + 1 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.