Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Rittenhouse for possessing rifle

Nathan Layne Reuters
Wisconsin
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the U.S. teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self defense.

KENOSHA, Wis, Nov 15 (Reuters)

In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder say the law on possession was unclear. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.

