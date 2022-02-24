Markets
Judge dismisses antitrust complaint against Altria Group, JUUL Labs-FTC

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

An administrative law judge dismissed a Federal Trade Commission antitrust complaint against tobacco company Altria Group Inc. and electronic cigarette maker JUUL Labs Inc., the FTC said on Thursday.

The FTC's April 2020 complaint alleged Altria and JUUL entered a series of agreements, including Altria's acquisition of a 35% stake in JUUL, that eliminated competition in violation of federal antitrust laws.

(Reporting By Paul Grant)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

