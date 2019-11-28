Judge Denies PG&E Corp.'s Move To Change California Law On Wildfire Damages

(RTTNews) - A federal bankruptcy court judge on Wednesday refused to accept PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) challenge to the California law regarding wildfire damages. The judgement upheld the principle of inverse condemnation, and found PG&E liable for the damages caused from the wildfire related to the company's equipment.

PG&E had filed for bankruptcy protection in January as it faces up to $30 billion in fire liabilities, including last year's Camp Fire which killed at least 86 people. Equipment owned and maintained by the company started at least 17 of the 21 major wildfires that burned in California in 2017.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.