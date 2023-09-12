News & Insights

Judge denies Bankman-Fried's request for pretrial jail release

September 12, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried's request to be released from jail so he can better prepare for his Oct. 3 fraud trial, a court filing showed.

Bankman-Fried has said the conditions of his confinement at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center have made it impossible for him to review prosecutors' evidence against him.

But U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried had not specified which pieces of evidence he had been unable to access. Kaplan said he would consider a later, more detailed application for release.

