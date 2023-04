April 16 (Reuters) - A judge in Delaware on Sunday delayed by one day the start of trial in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp FOXA.O, a courthouse spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Helen Coster and Dan Whitcomb)

