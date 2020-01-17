Judge Cuts $8 Billion J&J Jury Award to $6 Million

In a one-page order issued Friday at 10 a.m., Kenneth Powell Jr., a judge in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, reduced an $8 billion jury award to $6.8 million in a case brought by a man who said he grew breasts after taking Johnson & Johnson’s drug Risperdal.

In a one-page order issued Friday at 10 a.m., Kenneth Powell Jr., a judge in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, reduced an $8 billion jury award to $6.8 million in a case brought by a man who said he grew breasts after taking Johnson & Johnson’s (ticker: JNJ) drug Risperdal.

Powell’s order came in response to a Johnson & Johnson motion asking the amount of the jury’s award to be cut.

While the remote chance that the company would have to pay the massive penalty was removed, the company remains snowed-in by personal injury claims of various sorts brought by roughly a hundred thousand people.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell 2% on Oct. 10, 2019, the day after the initial $8 billion verdict was announced. The company lost $7.3 billion in market capitalization on Oct. 10 and 11. Though it seemed highly unlikely that the company would actually be forced to pay the full amount of the verdict, the news drew attention to the enormous amount of personal injury litigation facing Johnson & Johnson, including cases over talcum powder. The company is also a defendant in thousands of lawsuits brought over its alleged role in the opioid crisis.

“Johnson & Johnson always has taken an aggressive litigation posture,” Nora Freeman Engstrom, a Stanford University law professor, told Barron’s at the time. “The risk of their strategy is now being quite vividly exposed.”

On Friday, in the hours after the judge lessened the decision, Johnson & Johnson shares rose slightly. The stock was up 0.6% on the day.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it still planned to appeal the verdict. “While the Court has appropriately reduced the excessive punitive damages award, we will continue to move ahead with an appeal of this verdict,” the company said.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Thomas Kline, criticized the judge’s order in a statement to The Wall Street Journal, saying it “wipes out a valid award of a jury,” and that he, too, would appeal.

