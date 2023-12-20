Judge certifies class in child sex abuse case against porn giant

By Diana Novak Jones

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A group of child sex abuse survivors can proceed as a class in a lawsuit accusing Pornhub parent MindGeek of profiting from the spread of child sexual abuse material, an Alabama federal judge said.

U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler on Tuesday granted a motion filed by the anonymous lead plaintiff in the lawsuit to certify a class of people who were under 18 when they appeared in a video or photo of a sex act on a website operated by MindGeek or its affiliated entities. The class period covers February 2011 to present day.

Coogler said the concerns of the lead plaintiff Jane Doe that the content capturing her abuse could appear online at any time, mirror those of everyone in the class.

He also rebuked MindGeek’s efforts to limit child sexual abuse materials, or CSAM, on its sites, saying their policies “have obviously not been successful in completely eradicating CSAM from their websites, as tens of thousands of items of CSAM have been reported over the years.”

A spokesperson for MindGeek said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

“We look forward to the facts being fully and fairly aired in that forum,” the spokesperson said.

Kim Adams of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, one of the lawyers representing Doe in the Alabama case, told Reuters “It's a huge victory for her to be able to continue the case.”

Coogler also appointed attorneys from Levin Papantonio Rafferty; the Zarzaur Law Firm; Prince Glover Hayes; Laffey, Bucci & Kent; Clark Hil; and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation as lead counsel in the case.

Coogler’s ruling comes a month after a federal judge certified a class of victims in a similar lawsuit against MindGeek in California. While the Alabama lawsuit brings claims only under federal law, the California case brings both federal and state claims.

The two lawsuits, both brought on behalf of anonymous survivors of child sex abuse, were filed days apart in February 2021. Both cases accuse MindGeek of failing to do enough to prevent videos and photos of child sex abuse from being shared on its websites and profiting from their spread. The lawsuits were filed two months after a New York Times article highlighted the proliferation of CSAM on Pornhub.

The cases seek injunctive relief barring MindGeek from profiting from the sharing of CSAM as well as damages.

The Alabama case is Doe v. MG Freesites Ltd, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Alabama, No. 7:21-cv-00220.

For Doe: Gregory Zarzaur and Kelsie Overton of the Zarzaur Law Firm; Kimberly Adams and Kathryn Avila of Levin Papantonio Rafferty; Brian Kent, Guy D’Andrea, Stewart Ryan and Alexandria MacMaster of Laffey, Bucci & Kent; Joshua Hayes of Prince Glover Hayes; Kevin Kent and Mark Schoeller of Clark Hill; and Benjamin Bull, Dani Pinter, Christen Price and Peter Gentala of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation

For MindGeek: Sara Turner of Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz; Kathleen Massey and Hayden Coleman of Dechert; Michael Zeller, Michael Williams, Diane Cafferata, Robert Becher and Tom Nolan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

(Reporting by Diana Jones)

