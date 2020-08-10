US Markets
Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California

A California judge on Monday granted the state's request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Judge Ethan Schulman of the San Francisco Superior Court delayed enforcing his order by 10 days to give the companies a chance to appeal.

