News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Judge blocks Tapestry-Capri deal, Centene reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

October 25, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Apple (AAPL) downgraded to Underweight at KeyBanc
  • Tesla (TSLA) upgraded to Reduce from Sell at Phillip Securities
  • T-Mobile (TMUS) downgraded to Market Perform following recent rally at Raymond James
  • Beyond (BYON) downgraded to Underperform at BofA after “disappointing” Q3 results
  • Home builders Toll Brothers (TOL) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC) upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Boeing (BA) workers voted to reject an improved contract proposal, largely because the agreement would not restore the company’s pension, NY Times reports
  • Microsoft (MSFT) has placed an “assessment in investing in bitcoin” on the voting ballot ahead of its 2024 annual shareholder meeting, The Block says
  • DigitalBridge (DBRG) is exploring a sale of Brazil’s Scala Data Centers, Bloomberg reports
  • Rick Cassidy, TSMC’s (TSM) U.S. division president, said yield in Arizona are 4 percentage points higher than similar facilities in Taiwan, Bloomberg says
  • Restaurant Brands’ (QSR) Burger King has pulled onions at 5% of its locations and says the affected stores get their onions from Taylor Farms, Bloomberg reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 77.27, or 0.18%, to 42,297.09, the Nasdaq was up 203.49, or 1.10%, to 18,618.98, and the S&P 500 was up 28.01, or 0.48%, to 5,837.87.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
BA
BYON
CNC
COF
CPRI
DBRG
DECK
DLR
HCA
JOBY
META
MSFT
NWL
NYCB
PIPR
QSR
SNY
SNYNF
SUM
TMHC
TMUS
TOL
TPR
TSLA
TSM
TYRA
WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.