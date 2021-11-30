US Markets

Judge blocks COVID-19 vaccine rule for healthcare workers across U.S.

Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Emily Elconin

A U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccination rule for healthcare workers and applied the ruling nationwide where the mandate was still in effect, according to a court ruling.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

