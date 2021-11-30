Judge blocks COVID-19 vaccine rule for healthcare workers across U.S.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccination rule for healthcare workers and applied the ruling nationwide where the mandate was still in effect, according to a court ruling.

