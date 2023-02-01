US Markets

Judge bars Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

February 01, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal.

