Judge approves UK redress scheme for Woodford investors

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A London judge on Friday approved a proposed redress scheme worth up to 230 million pounds ($290.5 million) for around 300,000 investors trapped by the 2019 collapse of a flagship British fund run by once-renowned stock picker Neil Woodford.

High Court Judge Jonathan Richards said in a judgment published on Friday that he saw no reason to contradict the conclusion of the "overwhelming majority" of investors in a scheme proposed by Link Fund Solutions (LFS), the former authorised corporate director of the Woodford fund.

"I will sanction the scheme," he said.

The judge's decision draws a line under a five-year battle by investors over the failure of the flagship fund that some argued had cost them collectively more than 1 billion pounds.

Almost 94% of investors who voted in December backed the scheme which, if implemented, will hand investors an initial 183.5 million pound payout this quarter. But only 54,000 voted.

Some retail investor groups had baulked at what they called a "woeful" and "inadequate" proposal.

Opponents have until Feb. 23 to appeal.

They had been on hold pending final approval of the redress scheme, which binds all investors into a settlement.

The FCA has said LFS made "critical mistakes and errors" when overseeing the fund and had treated investors unfairly.

The FCA points out LFS's plan does not reflect compensation that might be owed by others over potential wrongdoing - and that "multiple parties" remain under investigation over events that led to the fund's suspension in 2019.

