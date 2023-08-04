Judge allows key US antitrust Google search claims to go to trial

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge hearing the Justice Department's lawsuit against Alphabet's Google alleging it broke antitrust law in search let stand key claims made by the government.

Google GOOGL.O had asked for summary judgment on all the government's claims.

U.S. Judge Amit Mehta in a decision made public on Friday granted Google's request on some narrow grounds but allowed the remainder of the claims to proceed to trial next month.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.