Judge allows key US antitrust Google search claims to go to trial

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 04, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge hearing the Justice Department's lawsuit against Alphabet's Google alleging it broke antitrust law in search let stand key claims made by the government.

Google GOOGL.O had asked for summary judgment on all the government's claims.

U.S. Judge Amit Mehta in a decision made public on Friday granted Google's request on some narrow grounds but allowed the remainder of the claims to proceed to trial next month.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

