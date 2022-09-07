US Markets
Judge allows Elon Musk to add whistleblower claims to Twitter countersuit

WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc TWTR.N countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order.

