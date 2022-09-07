Judge allows Elon Musk to add whistleblower claims to Twitter countersuit

WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc TWTR.N countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.