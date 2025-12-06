Jubilee Metals Group (JSE:JBL) Price Target Decreased by 13.40% to 1.37

The average one-year price target for Jubilee Metals Group (JSE:JBL) has been revised to R1,37 / share. This is a decrease of 13.40% from the prior estimate of R1,58 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R1,36 to a high of R1,41 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.89% from the latest reported closing price of R65,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jubilee Metals Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,792K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 6.26% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 1,571K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 9.61% over the last quarter.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 44.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 3.11% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

