Jubilee Metals Expands Share Capital Through Warrant Exercise

Jubilee Metals Group (GB:JLP) has released an update.
Jubilee Metals Group has announced the exercise of warrants totaling £215,500, which will lead to the issuance of additional shares that are expected to begin trading on 26 November 2024. This move increases the company’s total issued capital to over 3 billion ordinary shares, offering investors an opportunity to adjust their holdings accordingly. Jubilee Metals Group specializes in low-cost metal recovery, with operations in South Africa and Zambia.
