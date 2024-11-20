News & Insights

Jubilee Metals Expands Share Capital Through Warrant Exercise

November 20, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

Jubilee Metals Group (GB:JLP) has released an update.

Jubilee Metals Group has announced the exercise of warrants totaling £215,500, which will lead to the issuance of additional shares that are expected to begin trading on 26 November 2024. This move increases the company’s total issued capital to over 3 billion ordinary shares, offering investors an opportunity to adjust their holdings accordingly. Jubilee Metals Group specializes in low-cost metal recovery, with operations in South Africa and Zambia.

