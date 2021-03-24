Juan Vera Is The Chief Development & Scientific Officer and Director of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) And They Just Picked Up 29% More Shares

Those following along with Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Juan Vera, Chief Development & Scientific Officer and Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1m on stock at an average price of US$1.75. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 29%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marker Therapeutics

Notably, that recent purchase by Juan Vera is the biggest insider purchase of Marker Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$2.58), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Marker Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:MRKR Insider Trading Volume March 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Marker Therapeutics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 13% of Marker Therapeutics shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Marker Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Marker Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Marker Therapeutics (4 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

