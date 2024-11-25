News & Insights

Ju Teng Expands with HK$65.9 Million Equipment Buy

November 25, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

Ju Teng International Holdings Limited (HK:3336) has released an update.

Ju Teng International Holdings Limited has entered into procurement contracts with Shenzhen Huahaida to purchase equipment worth approximately HK$65.9 million, spanning from January to November 2024. These transactions, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, consolidate multiple agreements into a significant investment for Ju Teng’s production facilities. The contracts reflect strategic moves in Ju Teng’s ongoing operational expansion.

