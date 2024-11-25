Ju Teng Expands with HK$65.9 Million Equipment Buy

Ju Teng International Holdings Limited (HK:3336) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ju Teng International Holdings Limited has entered into procurement contracts with Shenzhen Huahaida to purchase equipment worth approximately HK$65.9 million, spanning from January to November 2024. These transactions, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, consolidate multiple agreements into a significant investment for Ju Teng’s production facilities. The contracts reflect strategic moves in Ju Teng’s ongoing operational expansion.
For further insights into HK:3336 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.