JTower seeks to list on TSE

By Candy Chan

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (IFR) - Japanese telecom infrastructure service company JTower is looking to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange via a ¥9.13bn (US$83.7m) IPO.

It is marketing 5.89m shares (51% primary/49% secondary) at an indicative price of ¥1,550 each, equivalent to a ¥32.6bn valuation.

There is an overallotment option of 883,900 shares.

About ¥1.05bn of the deal will be allocated to a designated purchaser.

Approximately 60% of the shares will go to retail investors and the rest to institutional investors.

The bookbuilding will run from December 3 to December 9. Pricing will be on December 10 and the shares are due to be listed on December 18.

Daiwa and SMBC Nikko are the joint lead managers and bookrunners.

(Reporting by Candy Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

