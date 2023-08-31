JTOWER (4485) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 7,960.08

The average one-year price target for JTOWER (4485) has been revised to 7,960.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 7,400.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,252.00 to a high of 10,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.70% from the latest reported closing price of 6,940.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTOWER. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4485 is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 1,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 378K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 35.05% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 362K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 46.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 15.99% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 225K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 41.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 49.26% over the last quarter.

FJPNX - Fidelity Japan Fund holds 166K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 49.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 73.72% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 139K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

