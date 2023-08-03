JTOWER (4485) Price Target Decreased by 5.09% to 7,400.10

The average one-year price target for JTOWER (4485) has been revised to 7,400.10 / share. This is an decrease of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 7,796.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,252.00 to a high of 10,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.07% from the latest reported closing price of 7,250.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTOWER. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4485 is 0.25%, a decrease of 32.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.46% to 1,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 532K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 339K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 21.80% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 258K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 9.44% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 225K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 41.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 49.26% over the last quarter.

FJPNX - Fidelity Japan Fund holds 166K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 49.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4485 by 73.72% over the last quarter.

