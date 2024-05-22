JTF International Unanimous Support at AGM

JTF International Holdings Ltd. (HK:9689) has released an update.

JTF International Holdings Limited successfully conducted its annual general meeting (AGM) with unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of executive directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. The AGM, held on May 22, 2024, saw a complete consensus with 100% votes in favor across all resolutions, affirming the company’s proposed agenda and executive leadership.

