JTEKT (TYO:6473) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 1,358.64

The average one-year price target for JTEKT (TYO:6473) has been revised to 1,358.64 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 1,293.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of 1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.89% from the latest reported closing price of 1,320.50 / share.

JTEKT Maintains 2.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTEKT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6473 is 0.04%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 14,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,011K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6473 by 3.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,115K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 974K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6473 by 1.17% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 891K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6473 by 11.61% over the last quarter.

