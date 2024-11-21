JTEC Corp. Sees Quarterly Loss but Optimistic for Year-End

JTEC Corp. (Osaka) (JP:3446) has released an update.
JTEC Corp. reported a significant decline in financial performance for the three months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 21.9% compared to the previous year and posting a net loss of ¥105 million. Despite the downturn, the company remains optimistic about its full-year forecast, projecting a 31.4% increase in net sales and a return to profitability with a net profit of ¥231 million.
