News & Insights

Stocks

JTEC Corp. Sees Quarterly Loss but Optimistic for Year-End

November 21, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JTEC Corp. (Osaka) (JP:3446) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

JTEC Corp. reported a significant decline in financial performance for the three months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 21.9% compared to the previous year and posting a net loss of ¥105 million. Despite the downturn, the company remains optimistic about its full-year forecast, projecting a 31.4% increase in net sales and a return to profitability with a net profit of ¥231 million.

For further insights into JP:3446 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.