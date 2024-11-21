News & Insights

Stocks

JTC PLC's Voting Rights Shift with Aegon

November 21, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JTC PLC (GB:JTC) has released an update.

JTC PLC has been notified of a change in major holdings, with Aegon Ltd crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights. This adjustment reflects a new total of 5.057% voting rights held by Aegon across multiple entities. Such shifts in shareholder influence are crucial for stock investors to track as they can impact company decisions and market dynamics.

