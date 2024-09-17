JTC Plc H1 Profit Climbs; Sees FY24 Results In Line With Current Market Expectations

(RTTNews) - JTC Plc (JTCPF), a provider of fund, corporate and private client services, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 67 percent to 19.9 million pounds from last year's 11.9 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 11.41 pence, up 50 percent from last year's 7.61 pence.

Underlying profit before tax was 23.1 million pounds, compared to 19.7 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 19.87 pence, compared to 18.16 pence in the prior year.

EBITDA climbed 27.3 percent from last year to 46.4 million pounds. Underlying EBITDA rose 22.3 percent to 49.1 million pounds, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 33.4 percent, up from 33.1 percent last year.

Revenue grew 21.1 percent to 147.1 million pounds from prior year's 121.5 million pounds, with net organic growth of 12.5 percent, ahead of medium-term guidance.

Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.3p per share, an increase of 22.9 percent from last year, to be paid on October 25 to shareholders on the register as at close of business on the record date of September 27.

Looking ahead, JTC said momentum has continued through 2024 and the Group expects to deliver full-year results in line with management guidance and current market expectations.

JTC added that all medium-term guidance metrics have been maintained or exceeded as JTC starts the Cosmos era. The company projects net organic revenue growth of 10 percent+ per annum, and underlying EBITDA margin of 33 percent to 38 percent.

The company noted that medium-term guidance was revised upwards to 10 percent+ for the Cosmos era, following a 'purple patch' of record organic growth in 2023.

