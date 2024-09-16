News & Insights

JTC Announces Proposed Acquisition Of Citi Trust From Citigroup - Quick Facts

September 16, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - JTC announced the proposed acquisition of the global fiduciary and trust administration services business, or Citi Trust, from Citigroup Inc. for a total consideration of $80 million. Citi Trust provides a full suite of fiduciary solutions and has extensive cross-border experience, operating from seven trust jurisdictions globally.

The total AUA serviced by Citi Trust is in excess of $70 billion. JTC expects the acquisition to deliver mid-single digit EPS accretion in 2025 and high single digit EPS accretion in 2026, the first full year of ownership.

