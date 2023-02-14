JT Group Turns To Profit In Q4, Plans Dividends; Sees Weak Results In FY23

(RTTNews) - Japanese tobacco company JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit was 38.9 billion yen, compared to last year's loss of 0.3 billion yen.

Operating profit surged 305.1 percent to 74.2 billion yen from 18.3 billion yen a year ago. Adjusted operating profit increased 33.2 percent from last year to 90.0 billion yen.

Revenue increased 16.2 percent to 649.3 billion yen from 558.8 billion yen a year ago, driven by an increase in the tobacco and processed food businesses and favorable currencies. At constant currency rates, core revenue increased 7.1 percent to 572.7 billion yen.

Further, the company plans to pay an annual dividend per share of 188 yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, JT Group projects profit attributable to owners of the parent company to decrease 0.6 percent from last year to 440.0 billion yen.

Operating profit is forecast to be down 6.4 percent to 612.0 billion yen, and adjusted operating profit to be down 8.4 percent to 667.0 billion yen.

Revenue is forecast to decrease 1.1 percent to 2.63 trillion yen. Core revenue at constant FX is forecast to increase 2 percent to 2.61 trillion yen.

The company plans to offer an annual dividend per share of 188 yen for the new year.

In Japan, Japan Tobacco shares were trading at 2,720 yen, up 1.97 percent.

