JT Group Q3 Profit Rises; Core Revenue At Constant FX Up 4.4%

October 31, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported that its third quarter profit was 155.0 billion yen, up 10.9% from last year. Adjusted operating profit was 221.5 billion yen, down 0.6%. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX was 241.2 billion yen, up 8.2%. Revenue was 764.2 billion yen, up 3.0%. Core revenue at constant FX was 746.8 billion yen, an increase of 4.4%.

For the nine month period, profit increased by 9.5% to 442.0 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX increased by 5.9% to 675.5 billion yen. Revenue increased by 7.4% to 2.16 trillion yen. Core revenue at constant FX increased by 5.9% to 2.05 trillion yen.

For 2023, revenue forecast is revised upward by 85.0 billion yen, while core revenue at constant FX is revised upward by 63.0 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX is revised upward by 34.0 billion yen, while profit guidance increased by 7.0 billion yen.

