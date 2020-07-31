JT Group Q2 Revenue Down 7.7%

(RTTNews) - Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported a 7.7% decline in second-quarter revenues, reflecting lower revenue in the Japanese-domestic tobacco and processed food businesses, which were impacted by the restrictions on non-essential outings during the declaration of a state of emergency, and the pharmaceutical business.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 7.7% to JPY 510.6 billion from JPY 553.1 billion generated in the same period of last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 86.1 billion, a decline of 18.5%, compared to JPY 105.6 billion reported a year ago. The downfall in profit reflects an unfavorable comparison of tax rates to the previous year causing an increase in income tax expenses; as well as an increase in financing costs.

At constant currency, adjusted operating profit increased 1.4% to JPY 151.1 billion, driven by the favorable pricing gains year-on-year in the international tobacco business and an increase in the pharmaceutical business, exceeding the decline in the Japanese-domestic and processed food businesses.

On the other hand, adjusted operating profit on a reported basis declined 5.5% to JPY 140.8 billion, due to the negative impact of foreign currencies in the international tobacco business.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects revenue to be JPY 2,010 billion, profit attributable to owners of the parent to be JPY 286 billion, adjusted operating profit of JPY 422 billion, and adjusted operating profit at constant FX to be JPY 509 billion.

Previously, the company expected revenue of JPY 2,180 billion, profit attributable to owners of the parent to be JPY 305 billion, adjusted operating profit of JPY 503 billion, and adjusted operating profit at constant FX to be JPY 516 billion.

