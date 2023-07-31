JT Group H1 Profit Rises; Core Revenue At Constant FX Up 6.8%

(RTTNews) - JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported that its first half profit increased by 8.7% to 287.0 billion yen. On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased by 6.7% to 442.8 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX increased by 4.7% to 434.3 billion yen. Revenue increased by 9.9% to 1.39 trillion yen. Core revenue at constant FX increased by 6.8% to 1.30 trillion yen.

JT Group also announced to offer an interim dividend per share of 94 yen as initially planned.

For fiscal 2023, the company's revenue forecast is revised upward by 130.0 billion yen to 2.76 trillion yen, resulting in a 3.8% increase year on year, driven by upward revisions across all businesses and revised currency assumptions. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX is revised by 2.0 billion yen at 730.0 billion yen. On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit is revised upward by 16.0 billion yen to 683.0 billion yen, resulting in a 6.2% decrease year on year, driven by revised currency assumptions. The company plans to offer an annual dividend per share of 188 yen.

Masamichi Terabatake, CEO of the JT Group, said: "The JT Group posted another strong set of results for the first half. In particular, the tobacco business reported solid growth across its indicators, driven by a more resilient industry volume and continued market share gains, as well as robust pricing. Considering the accelerated investment towards heated tobacco sticks in the second half of 2023, we have kept the full year forecast for adjusted operating profit at constant FX unchanged."

