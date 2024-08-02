JT Group H1 Profit Rises; Core Revenue Up 6.2%

(RTTNews) - JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported that its first half profit increased by 6.3% to 305.2 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX increased by 2.7% to 454.8 billion yen. Revenue increased by 12.7% to 1.57 trillion yen. Core revenue at constant FX increased by 6.2% to 1.42 trillion yen.

For 2024, the company now expects adjusted operating profit at constant FX of 745.0 billion yen, revised from prior guidance of 728.0 billion yen. Core revenue at constant FX is projected at 2.86 trillion yen, revised up from prior outlook of 2.84 trillion yen.

"For the full-year performance forecast, we have revised our adjusted operating profit at constant FX upward, reflecting the positive momentum in the first half. On a reported basis, we have also revised our forecast upward, considering the continued impact of the current positive foreign exchange trend," said Masamichi Terabatake, President and CEO of the JT Group.

The dividend per share guidance for the full year remains unchanged at 194 yen per share. The interim dividend is 97 yen per share.

