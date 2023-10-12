News & Insights

J&T Global express valued at $13 bln in Hong Kong IPO - sources

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

October 12, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Kane Wu, Fanny Potkin, Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Kane Wu, Fanny Potkin and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Courier startup J&T Global Express, which launched in Indonesia before expanding across Southeast Asia and China, will be valued at about $13 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) due to launch on Monday, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The IPO valuation would be lower than the $20 billion J&T achieved in its 2021 funding round, the sources said.

The sources could not be named as they are discussing private information.

J&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong, Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +85228436590; Reuters Messaging: kane.wu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.