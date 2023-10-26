J&T Global Express shares to open flat in Hong Kong trading debut

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - J&T Global Express 1519.HK shares are set to open on Friday in line with their HK$12 initial public offering (IPO) issue price as the stock starts trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company raised $500 million in its new share sale, the second-largest IPO in Hong Kong so far in 2023.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

