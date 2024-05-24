J&T Global Express Schedules Hybrid AGM

J&T Global Express Limited (HK:1519) has released an update.

J&T Global Express Limited has announced their Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 18, 2024, as a hybrid event with both in-person attendance in Hong Kong and virtual participation. Key agendas include adopting the audited financial statements, re-electing directors, authorizing director remuneration, and reappointing their auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to approve the purchase of the company’s shares and to allot Class B shares or related securities.

For further insights into HK:1519 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.