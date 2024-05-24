News & Insights

J&T Global Express Schedules Hybrid AGM

May 24, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

J&T Global Express Limited (HK:1519) has released an update.

J&T Global Express Limited has announced their Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 18, 2024, as a hybrid event with both in-person attendance in Hong Kong and virtual participation. Key agendas include adopting the audited financial statements, re-electing directors, authorizing director remuneration, and reappointing their auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to approve the purchase of the company’s shares and to allot Class B shares or related securities.

