News & Insights

JSW Steel's Q1 profit nearly triples on higher export prices

July 21, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS on Friday reported a first-quarter profit that nearly tripled, helped by higher export prices and improved price realisations.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 24.28 billion Indian rupees ($296 million) in the quarter-ended June 30, from 8.39 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.0250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.