JSW Steel's Q1 profit nearly triples on higher export prices

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS on Friday reported a first-quarter profit that nearly tripled, helped by higher export prices and improved price realisations.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 24.28 billion Indian rupees ($296 million) in the quarter-ended June 30, from 8.39 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.0250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

