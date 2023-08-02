JSW Steel (NSE:JSWSTEEL) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 766.40

The average one-year price target for JSW Steel (NSE:JSWSTEEL) has been revised to 766.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 724.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 585.80 to a high of 1,039.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.17% from the latest reported closing price of 816.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSW Steel. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSWSTEEL is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 85,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,006K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,953K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,270K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,239K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 1.59% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 11,660K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,901K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 8.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,008K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,183K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 0.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.