JSW Steel (NSE:JSWSTEEL) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 805.58

The average one-year price target for JSW Steel (NSE:JSWSTEEL) has been revised to 805.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 766.55 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 590.85 to a high of 1,039.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.74% from the latest reported closing price of 734.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSW Steel. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSWSTEEL is 0.22%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 84,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,820K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,006K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 2.47% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 13,352K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,660K shares, representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 14.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,341K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,270K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 6.80% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,317K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,008K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,089K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWSTEEL by 0.72% over the last quarter.

