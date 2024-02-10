News & Insights

JSW Group to set up nearly $5 bln in EV projects in eastern India

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

February 10, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - India's JSW Group will set up electric vehicles and battery manufacturing projects in the country's eastern state of Odisha at a cost of 400 billion rupees ($4.82 billion).

The company and the state government have signed a memorandum of understanding "for the establishment of an Integrated Electric Vehicles (EV) And EV Battery Manufacturing Project" in two cities, they said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The Indian cement to energy conglomerate JSW Group had formed a joint venture in India with China's SAIC Motor 600104.SS in November, with a focus on green mobility and developing the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Through its phased projects in Odisha, JSW Group will take on both domestic and international players in India's EV market.

Electric models made up around 2% of India's car sales last year, with Tata Motors TAMO.NS dominating the market, but the government is targeting a 30% share by 2023.

($1 = 83.0000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Arora. Writing by Krishn Kaushik. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

((Krishn.Kaushik@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8527322283;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.