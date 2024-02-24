JSW Energy (NSEI:JSWENERGY) Price Target Increased by 12.90% to 436.05

The average one-year price target for JSW Energy (NSEI:JSWENERGY) has been revised to 436.05 / share. This is an increase of 12.90% from the prior estimate of 386.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.81% from the latest reported closing price of 505.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSW Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSWENERGY is 0.10%, an increase of 58.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 107.34% to 43,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 22,662K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,270K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,325K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 47.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,184K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 48.38% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,622K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares, representing a decrease of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 25.90% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,906K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 45.55% over the last quarter.

