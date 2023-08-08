JSW Energy (NSE:JSWENERGY) Price Target Increased by 9.44% to 276.23

The average one-year price target for JSW Energy (NSE:JSWENERGY) has been revised to 276.23 / share. This is an increase of 9.44% from the prior estimate of 252.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 187.86 to a high of 383.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.54% from the latest reported closing price of 292.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSW Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSWENERGY is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 20,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,325K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,035K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,213K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,941K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares, representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 2.84% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 791K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

