JSW Energy (NSE:JSWENERGY) Price Target Increased by 7.50% to 244.09

The average one-year price target for JSW Energy (NSE:JSWENERGY) has been revised to 244.09 / share. This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 227.05 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 143.42 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.61% from the latest reported closing price of 258.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSW Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSWENERGY is 0.03%, a decrease of 30.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 20,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,325K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,290K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 40.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,035K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 39.73% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,213K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,134K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 791K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 38.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.